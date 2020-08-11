Marine killed in Philadelphia traffic accident

On the evening of Aug. 1, Cpl. David Shuff was riding his Yamaha motorcycle through the Philadelphia streets when he at “high speed” collided with a car trying to turn into a parking lot from the opposite lane.

Shuff, 27 from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, “sustained severe body trauma” and was rushed to nearby Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The case is currently under investigation, but so far no charges or arrests have been made, the police said in a Monday evening email.

Shuff was a motor vehicle operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 472, a part of the 4th Marine Air Wing.

“We extend our most heart-felt condolences to Cpl. Shuff’s family and loved ones,” Capt. Markian Sich, a spokesman for Marine Forces Reserve, told Marine Corps Times in an email.

Shuff’s awards include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a certificate of commendation, a letter of appreciation and a certificate of appreciation, according to the Marine Corps’ email.

“Every Marine is important to our organization and we continue to grieve and support everyone affected by this tragedy,” Sich said.