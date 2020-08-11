US service member found dead in Bahrain after noncombat-related incident

A U.S. service member was found dead in Bahrain on Tuesday in a noncombat-related incident, the Marine Corps announced.

The service member, whose name is being withheld until 24 hours of next of kin notification, was assigned to the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade, 1st Lt. John Coppola, a spokesman for the Marine Corps, said in a Tuesday press release.

The Marine Corps and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the cause of the death, according to the press release.

“The service member’s remains are in the process of being returned to the United States,” the release said.