Marine turns in MARPAT for Patriots’ navy blues

The New England Patriots over the weekend announced they signed Naval Academy graduate and Marine Corps veteran Paul Quessenberry, 28 from Carlsbad California.

Paul Quessenberry followed in his father’s footsteps when he became a Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

David Quessenberry Sr. graduated from the Naval Academy in 1980, according to the Naval Academy website, and rose to the rank of captain in the Navy.

“I look up to my dad a lot,” Paul Quessenberry told Marine Corps Times Wednesday.

“I just thought the Naval Academy was such a big part of who he is, I would put myself on the right track to follow in his footsteps,” the Marine veteran added.

After he graduated from the Naval Academy in 2015, Quessenberry tried out for the Houston Texans, but failed to make the team.

He then turned back to his Marine Corps career, focusing on becoming infantry officer.

Quessenberry played 38 games over four seasons with the Naval Academy as a defensive end racking up 3 1/2 sacks and 80 tackles will join the Patriots roster as tight end, according to an Aug. 22nd release from the team.

“We’ll take a look at him and just see where he’s at,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said about the Marine in a Monday press conference.

“He hasn’t played football in a while and he’s got some skills that may fit into guys that have been similar to him that have played that position,” Belichick added.

Quessenberry said he is still much more comfortable on the defensive side of the ball, but is quickly learning the skills needed to play tight end at the highest level, crediting his time in the Marine Corps as the biggest aid in preparing him for the NFL.

In addition to teaching him the skills necessary to lead a Marine infantry platoon, Quessenberry credits the Marine Corps Infantry Officer Course with his spot on the New England roster.

“If it wasn’t for my time in the Marine Corps I don’t think I’d be here with the New England Patriots competing for a spot on this team,” Quessenberry told Marine Corps Times.

The principles he learned at IOC, to focus on mission accomplishment and conquering whatever challenges or obstacles placed before him led to him to the NFL, Quessenberry added.

While the newly inked Patriot had an “awesome” time in the Marine Corps he does regret never having the opportunity to serve in combat.

“I wanted to be an infantry officer because I wanted to serve my country in combat,” Quessenberry said.

“Those cards never lined up for the unit I was with while I was there, I would have been very honored to do that with the group of Marines I was serving with, but those cards weren’t dealt,” he added.

His first unit, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based out of Camp Pendleton, California, we he served as a platoon commander. He was then sent to 1st Marine Division, Division Schools where he ended his time as an active duty Marine, Quessenberry said.

If he remains on the roster when the season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 10 he will join his two brothers in the NFL.

Quessenberry’s older brother, David Quessenberry, 30, has played offensive line in the NFL since 2017 and is currently signed with the Tennessee Titans.

His younger brother Scott Quessenberry, 25, was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 and has played center for the team ever since.