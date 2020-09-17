Florida Marine poolee dies after physical training with recruiters

A Marine Corps poolee out of Orlando, Florida, died in August after a physical training event with his recruiter, according to the Marine Corps.

Around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 13, Matthew King fell while working out with his recruiters, Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough, a spokesman for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, told Marine Corps Times in a Thursday email.

King struck his head during the fall and and “appeared dazed,” according to a mishap summary posted by the Naval Safety Center.

The poolee was then transported to the nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center, Yarbrough said.

“Later, the recruiting station was informed by the poolee’s parents that he had passed away," Yarbrough added.

At this time Marine Corps Times has not been able to locate the family for comment.