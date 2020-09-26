Marine who fled Camp Lejeune for alleged criminal activity has been apprehended

A 2nd Marine Division Marine who fled from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after being ordered to pretrial confinement for alleged criminal activity has been apprehended, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Lance Cpl. Shawn M. Miller, a field artillery cannoneer with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, had active warrants in the state of North Carolina.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, working with local police and North Carolina’s Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Miller Friday at 8 p.m. in Richlands, North Carolina, according to a Friday night press release.

Before he was caught, Miller had last been seen at 6 p.m. Thursday in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Miller was transported to the Onslow County, North Carolina, Detention Center and is being held on an armed robbery charge, a Friday night Marine Corps press release stated.

The charge was brought by the Pender County, North Carolina Court.

