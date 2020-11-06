California Marine died in car crash on the way to physical training

Marine Lance Cpl. Rose Willy, 21, died in a car accident early morning Oct. 14, in Escondido, California, while riding as a passenger to her unit’s morning physical training.

Around 4:32 a.m., the Honda CR-V she was a passenger in was driving on Interstate 15 “at a high rate of speed when the driver swerved to avoid a box truck that was going at a slower pace in front of them,” according to the Pacific Attorney Group. Unable to stop, the CR-V crashed into the box truck.

“I wish there was more to tell you about her, but there isn’t enough space to describe her,” Aaron Lopez, who described themselves as the Marine’s spouse, said in a GoFundMe.com page. “She was definitely pure and innocent. Extremely kind, it was imprinted on her soul."

Attempts by Marine Corps Times to reach out to Lopez and to Willy’s parents for comment went unanswered.

The young Marine had shipped to boot camp in January 2019 and became a 6227 fixed-wing aircraft powerplant mechanic, according to 1st Lt. Nick Paglialonga, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

She was assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 and based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Her medals included the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Willy’s 5-week-old kitten, Oliver, also was killed in the accident, Lopez said on Facebook.