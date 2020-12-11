Former Marine sergeant smuggled guns to Haiti in plot to train army and become president

A former Marine sergeant who traveled to his homeland of Haiti with firearms and a colonel’s rank to train the Haitian Army and become the nation’s president was found guilty of illegal firearms smuggling by a federal jury.

Starting in April 2019, Marine Sgt. Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, began making plans to return to Haiti, contacting a person in the country not identified in court documents about his plan.

The firearms instructor got a friend, identified only as “TH” and a sergeant in the Marine Corps’ Individual Ready Reserve to doctor paperwork claiming he was a Marine colonel on orders to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. TH also purchased Duroseau an American Airlines airplane ticket from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, North Carolina, near Camp Lejeune, for Nov. 11, 2019 to Haiti.

On Nov. 11, the pair arrived at the airport. Duroseau was in plainclothes but his IRR sergeant friend was dressed in Marine utilities with the rank of Captain. They brought along three suitcases and three containers, two of which were filled with firearms and a third full of ammunition.

TH pretended to be Duroseau’s subordinate, taking notes on the containers’ contents. The pair filled out paperwork with the airline to transport the items but had not obtained approved export documents for the weapons, nor the body armor and rifle scopes they also carried.

Duroseau landed in Haiti and had his luggage and items inspected. He was detained, waived his rights and told investigators that he had traveled to his native Haiti to help Haitian people, “defeat the thugs that have been creating a little bit of part of the instability in Haiti.”

“Duroseau, who previously held a position of trust within the Marine Corps, betrayed his service and deserves to be held accountable for his illicit attempt to smuggle weapons from the United States to Haiti for the purpose of training the Haitian military,” said NCIS Special Agent in Charge of the Carolinas Field Office Sean Devinny. “NCIS extends its gratitude to Homeland Security Investigations for their collaboration and partnership during this investigation.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

His aims would not be without precedent. Former Marine Cpl. Hussein Farrah Aidid told his superiors he would miss drill periods because he had to travel out of the country. On those “travels” he returned to his native, war-torn Somalia and became a general in his warlord father Mohamed Farrah Aidid’s militia.

Mohamed played a central role in the events in Mogadishu, Somalia that led to the deaths of 18 U.S. military members, a story popularized in the book and later film of the same title, “Black Hawk Down.”

Hussein Aidid, an artilleryman with 1st Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, served in Operation Desert Storm and then deployed to Somalia during Operation Restore Hope while his father was fighting against the United States and UN peacekeepers because he spoke Somali.

The elder Aidid died following battle wounds in 1996. Aidid the younger was named his successor and for a brief time led ongoing fighting before agreeing to peace settlements and serving in various government positions before fleeing to Eritrea in 2007.

And Marines illegally training Haitians also isn’t a new idea.

The New York Times reported that in 1972 a company known as Aerotrade, based in Miami, Florida, had transported military weapons, including Armored Personnel Carriers, and provided former Marine trainers to the Haitian Defense Ministry, without proper approvals.

In all, Duroseau had brought eight firearms, including four 9mm pistols, one .45 caliber pistol, two 5.56mm semiautomatic rifles and one .300 Winchester Magnum bolt action rifle.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services identified electronic traces showing Duroseau as the purchaser of the weapons, some as recently as October, others from previous years.

When interviewed, TH said that Duroseau had planned to move to Haiti, work with its police force and eventually run for president. He said since he was going to live in Haiti he wanted to take his firearms with him.

It is not clear from court documents whether TH was charged in any crime for his role in the allegations.

Duroseau was detained and charged upon his return to the United States. He was indicted in January and faced a three-day trial this past week in which a jury found him guilty on five of six counts, all related to the transport and smuggling of firearms out of the country.

He was found not guilty of impersonating an officer.

Duroseau is scheduled for sentencing on March 1, 2021.