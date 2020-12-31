New in 2021: Marine Corps to get more amphibious combat vehicles

In November 2020, Delta Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, based out of Twentynine Palms, California, received the Marine Corps’ first amphibious combat vehicle.

In 2021 more units will start to receive the ACV, destined to completely replace the Vietnam-era amphibious assault vehicle.

Corps approves full-rate production for new amphibious combat vehicle The Corps also is interested in other variants of the ACV, including a command and control version, a version with a 30 mm cannon, and a recovery version.

The next lot of ACVs is expected to hit the fleet in January or February, with a new shipment being received by Marine units every two or three months after that, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

In early December the Corps approved the full-rate production of the ACV, paying about $184 million to BAE Systems for 36 new vehicles.

All the vehicles purchased so far have been the personnel variants, though other versions of the vehicle are currently being developed including the command and control variant, the recovery variant and one with a 30 mm cannon.

This is an excerpt from “21 Things Marines Need To Know For 2021,” in the January print edition of Marine Corps Times.