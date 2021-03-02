Cpl. Rene PonceAvalos, Okinawa Marine who died in surfing accident, was ‘respected and admired by peers’

The Marine who died while surfing in Okinawa, Japan, was a recently promoted corporal who “rose quickly through the ranks with the respect of peers and superiors alike,” his command announced in a news release late Monday night.

Cpl. Rene PonceAvalos, 22, an Engineer Equipment Operator assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 31, died at approximately 6 p.m. local time, according to Dr. Takuya Nishizawa of Nakagami Hospital, officials announced in the release. He was stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa.

While on liberty, a group of six Marines were surfing near Ikei Island, when PonceAvalos became separated from the others and went missing at around 2:40 p.m., local time. The Marines contacted the local authorities and Japanese Coast Guard for assistance in locating PonceAvalos. At approximately 4:55 p.m., local time, PonceAvalos was found roughly 100 meters out from shore, unresponsive, by the Japanese Coast Guard. He was then transported to Nakagami Hospital via ambulance.

Competent Medical Authority declared the Marine dead later Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. local time, and the remains were taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.

“On behalf of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Corporal Rene PonceAvalos,” Lt. Col. Stanley P. Calixte, commanding officer, CLB 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement.

“Corporal PonceAvalos joined the Marine Corps in 2019 and rose quickly through the ranks with the respect and admiration of peers and superiors alike,” Calixte said in his statement. “Always eager to volunteer for both operations and community service, his motivation and spirit represented the best the Marine Corps has to offer. Loved by his fellow Marines and Sailors at Combat Logistics Battalion 31, he will be greatly missed.”

Corporal PonceAvalos enlisted into the Marine Corps out of Portland, OR and was meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal on Dec. 2, 2020. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Armed Forces Service Medal.

Military officials are investigating the accident.