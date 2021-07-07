Marine security guard dies in Iraq after physical training

A Marine Corps musician died in Iraq in April while on Marine Security Guard duty, according to a Navy safety report.

Marine Sgt. Amanda Nicole Brazeal, 26, from Chunchula, Alabama, enlisted in the Corps in 2017 shortly after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in music, according to her obituary.

While conducting physical training on April 22 the young Marine, “experienced shortness of breath. During transport to hospital, went into cardiac arrest and efforts to revive unsuccessful,” a mishap report from the Naval Safety Center said.

“The tragic and sudden death of Sgt. Amanda Brazeal, a Marine Security Guard assigned to the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, was a profound loss for the entire MCESG family,” Col. Keith A. Parella, the commander of Marine Corps Embassy Group, said in an email.

play_circle_filled Marines bolster security across the Middle East as US opens embassy in Jerusalem Corps officials would not detail how many Marines were sent or at what locations, but stated the Marines were part of the Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit.

After spending three years as a Marine Corps musician at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, Brazeal joined the Marine Security Guard program.

Her first posting was at the American Consulate in Erbil, Iraq.

Her awards included the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Marine Security Guard Ribbon.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“She was a valued member of our team and will be truly missed,” Parella added. “Her accomplishments, work ethic, and character were highly noted by both Marine Corps and Department of State leadership. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Sgt. Brazeal and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by her untimely death.”