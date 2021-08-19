Navy corpsman dies after heat-related PT incident in Marine Corps schoolhouse

A Navy hospital corpsman suffered a “heat-related incident” while taking part in unit physical training in mid-July, a report from the Navy Safety Center reads.

The incident, involving Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Samantha Rose Whitehead, was on July 16, according to Marine 1st Lt. Phillip Parker. It was her 25th birthday. She later died on Aug. 1.

Whitehead was a student at the Field Medical Training Battalion–East on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, a requirement for Navy corpsman to serve alongside Marines in the fleet.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family of HM1 Samantha R. Whitehead,” Navy Capt. Brian Tolbert, the schoolhouse’s commander, told Marine Corps Times in a Wednesday statement. “HM1 Whitehead proved herself to be a motivated sailor, excited for the opportunities associated with her future service alongside United States Marines.”

The Cheyenne, Wyoming, native joined the Navy in 2015 and initially became qualified as an aerospace medical technician at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute.

Whitehead had served at the Navy Operational Support Center in Houston and with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 1, based out of Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, according to Parker.

We're proud to honor HM2 Samantha Whitehead and PS2 Sherifat Adeyemi from the US Navy for today's Oxy Military Welcome. pic.twitter.com/txvOEsvUuw — Houston Astros (@astros) June 10, 2017

Her awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal awarded four times, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Navy Good Conduct Medal with one gold star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“HM1 Whitehead’s courage and dedication exemplified the best of what we are looking for in the United States Navy and the Fleet Marine Force,” Tolbert said in the statement.

“She will be missed by all those who were impacted by her service.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to Parker.