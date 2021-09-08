A recruit with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion died on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Tuesday morning, according to Marine Corps officials.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.
“All safety incidents are taken seriously,” Capt. Philip Kulczewski told Marine Corps Times in a Wednesday email.
The Corps is currently notifying next of kin and will release the name of the recruit 24 hours after the family is notified, he added.
RELATED
Pfc. Dalton Beals passed away on Friday.
This is the second death on Parris Island, South Carolina, in 2021.
In early June Pfc. Dalton Beals died while conducting the crucible ― the culminating event for Marine Corps boot camp that sees new Marines presented with the Eagle, Globe and Anchor at the end of a grueling 54-hour exercise.
Though Beals had not graduated from the crucible when he died, the drill instructors and company staff “made the determination that based on his resolve and dedication throughout recruit training and the Crucible, Pfc. Beals earned the title Marine,” Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough told Task & Purpose in June.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
