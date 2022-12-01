The nose of a Marine Corps stealth fighter jet touched the ground Thursday when its landing gear malfunctioned as it was being towed following a precautionary landing in Japan, according to service officials.

A pilot flying an F-35B Lightning II aircraft landed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa at approximately 1:40 p.m. local time Dec. 1 because of a suspected electrical issue, according to a statement by Maj. Roberto Martins, a 1st Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson.

“The pilot performed as trained and chose the safest option, landing the aircraft safely in accordance with standard procedures,” Martins said in the statement.

While the plane was being towed, its front landing gear malfunctioned so that the nose of the aircraft tipped toward the ground, according to Martins.

There were no injuries as a result of the malfunction, Martins said in the statement, and military officials are investigating the causes of the mishap and precautionary landing.

The aircraft is assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, which is part of 1st MAW, a component of the Okinawa-based III Marine Expeditionary Force.

