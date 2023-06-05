The top enlisted Marine at Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Marine Corps Forces South will assume the role of sergeant major of the entire Marine Corps on Aug. 8, according to the Marine Corps.

Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz will replace Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, who has been in that job since 2019, according to a Monday Marine Corps press release.

Ruiz’s role will be to advocate for enlisted Marines and serve as an adviser to the commandant ― the top Marine leader.

On May 30, President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Eric Smith to become the next commandant beginning in July.

Smith’s confirmation may be held up by the blockage of senior military nominees by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

A Phoenix native, Ruiz enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1993, according to the press release.

After starting out as a warehouse clerk, he became an enlisted leader at units across the Corps, according to the release. He also has served as a recruiter and drill instructor, as well as a chief instructor of drill instructors.

Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz has been selected to serve as the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. (Marine Corps)

He has deployed in support of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to the release.

Ruiz’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with combat distinguishing device, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two gold stars, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star, and Combat Action Ribbon with one gold star, according to his official biography.

Ruiz was nominated in December 2022 to be the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Space Command but had not assumed the role.

In 2013, when Ruiz was taking over as the senior enlisted leader for 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, he said, “My plan for this battalion is the same as it has been for every battalion I’ve been with. I’m going to take care of my Marines and push them to maintain the standard set down for them, and uphold their high level of discipline.”

Sergeants major of the Marine Corps typically serve four-year terms, at the pleasure of the commandant, according to the news release.

