Military police fired at and ultimately detained a driver who had gained unauthorized access to a Marine base in California on Friday night, according to the Marine Corps.

The vehicle that made it onto Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, evaded military police at first as one officer fired at it at approximately 8:19 p.m., according to Marine spokesman Capt. Johnathon Huizar.

After getting caught, the driver was taken to the nearby naval hospital with no reported injuries, according to Huizar. The driver did not fire any shots, the spokesman said.

“The incident is not being considered an act of terrorism,” Huizar said in a statement. “There is no active shooter threat.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is leading the investigation into the incident, according to Huizar.

The base at Twentynine Palms, California, is a hub for Marine combat training located in the desert near Joshua Tree National Park.

In January, a car that tried to gain access to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, caught on fire after coming into contact with the denial barriers located at the gate.

