A Marine who died Wednesday after getting shot in the barracks on a North Carolina base has been identified by the Corps as a 19-year-old lance corporal.

Lance Cpl. Austin B. Schwenk was an electro-optical ordnance repairer with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, 1st Lt. Olivia Giarrizzo said Friday in a statement to Marine Corps Times.

The Marine Corps stated in previous days that Schwenk had died from being shot in an on-base barracks room at the North Carolina base as part of an “isolated incident.” Another Marine who has not been identified was apprehended late Wednesday night for alleged involvement with Schwenk’s death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing,” spokesman Jeff Houston told Marine Corps Times on Friday.

Schwenk enlisted in the Marine Corps in June 2022 and attended boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, according to Giarrizzo. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal.

He was born in Onslow County, North Carolina — the same county that is home to Camp Lejeune, where he served.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Marine’s family and friends at this time,” Giarrizzo said in the statement.

Marine Corps Times reached out to Schwenk’s family on Friday for comment and had not yet heard back by time of publication.

