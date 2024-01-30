A Marine was taken into custody Saturday after a civilian was shot and killed on a North Carolina base that morning.

Officials recovered a weapon following the shooting aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to a brief statement Tuesday by Marine spokeswoman Capt. Emma Thompson.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to other Marines or the public,” Thompson said in the emailed statement. “The situation is under investigation by NCIS and more information will be made available when known.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet, Thompson said Tuesday in response to a follow-up question from Marine Corps Times.

The local Jacksonville Daily News first reported news of the incident.

RELATED

Located in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Camp Lejeune is the home base for II Marine Expeditionary Force, one of the Corps’ three main forces.

In October 2023, a Marine died aboard the base after getting shot in the barracks, in what the Marine Corps called an isolated incident. Another Marine was arrested for suspected involvement with the death.

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday with additional information from a Marine spokeswoman.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as an editorial fellow in August 2022. She is a graduate of Williams College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.