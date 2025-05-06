A U.S. Marine died and another was rescued while hiking in northern Japan over the weekend, the Marine Corps confirmed Tuesday.

Cpl. Jason P. Cockrell and Cpl. Andre N. Dabrowski, both assigned to the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, went missing Friday while recreationally trekking Mount Furano in the Hokkaido prefecture of Japan.

Cockrell was discovered Saturday, according to the Marine Corps, and did not survive. Dabrowski was rescued, according to reports.

“We are all incredibly saddened by this loss,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, in a statement. “We are united in grief with their family, friends, and fellow Marines, and we will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

While the incident is under investigation, a spokesperson told Military Times that deteriorating weather conditions likely led to the Marines’ initial disappearance.

Japanese news network Hokkaido Broadcasting reported one of the Marines called local police at 4 p.m. local time Friday after becoming disoriented and separated by fog, according to Stars and Stripes. That Marine was found unharmed six hours later, 4,300 feet up a mountain road. The other Marine was found 4,600 feet up the mountain, lying on a trail, but died after being transported to a hospital, the same report said.

Cockrell, originally from New Mexico, enlisted in the Marine Corps on Aug. 8, 2022, and was serving as an automotive maintenance technician at the time of his death. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Korea Defense Service Medal.

Dabrowski also serves as an automotive maintenance technician and hails from Maryland.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Japanese authorities, local rescue teams, and all those involved in the search and recovery efforts,” said Cap. Brett Vannier, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

