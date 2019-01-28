The Pentagon has been briefed on the potential peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, talks that could lead to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. forces, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Monday.

Shanahan said he was encouraged by that tentative agreement, first reported by the New York Times, but he added that it was not far enough along that the Pentagon had received taskings to plan for any potential drawdown of troops. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was in Washington with U.S. representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson, also told reporters it was premature to talk about a reduction in forces there.

“Really the takeaway right now,” Shanahan said, is that “it’s encouraging, and we’ll let Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and the ambassador be the spokespersons for that.”

U.S. envoy to Afghanstan Zalmay Khalilzad told the New York Times that the potential agreement would include guarantees from the Taliban to prevent captured territory from being used by terror organizations and would have to include a cease fire and an agreement by the Taliban to hold direct talks with the Afghan government. Those met conditions could result in the withdrawal of U.S. Forces from Afghanistan, Zalmay told the Times.