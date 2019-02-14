Hundreds of veterans are filing lawsuits against a government contractor that manufactured and sold defective combat earplugs to the military.

The earplugs didn’t maintain a tight seal and allowed dangerously loud sounds to slip through without the wearer knowing.

The lawsuits allege that Minnesota-based 3M Company designed the earplugs in a defective manner and failed to warn users of the defect or to provide proper instructions for their use, according to a copy of one lawsuit provided to Military Times.

The failure allegedly resulted in hearing loss, tinnitus and loss of balance in those who used 3M’s trademarked, dual-ended Combat Arms earplugs during their military service between 2003 and 2015.

The lawsuits were filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas — Waco Division.

One hundred lawsuits were filed by two Houston-based law firms: Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz and Andrew Cobos, of Bell Rose & Cobos.

“Due to the widespread damage caused to veterans by 3M’s actions, these cases are just the tip of the iceberg of lawsuits that will be filed in order to hold 3M accountable,” Mo Aziz, one of the attorneys involved, said in a statement.

Company to pay $9 million after allegedly selling defective combat earplugs to US military The Minnesota-based 3M Company allegedly sold their dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs, Version 2, to the military without disclosing defects that decreased the actual effectiveness of the hearing protection the device offered.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

3M previously agreed to pay $9.1 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold its earplugs to the Defense Logistics Agency without disclosing defects that decreased the hearing protection, according to the Justice Department.

The allegations by the U.S. government were brought against 3M through the enforcement of the False Claims Act.

Although that case has been resolved, all claims within the settlement were allegations only, and there was no determination of liability, the Justice Department said.

Dual-ended Combat Arms earplugs sold by 3M. (3M Company)

That hasn’t stopped veterans from lining up to seek punitive damages from 3M after developing hearing issues from 3M’s “gross negligence,” according to the lawsuit copy.

“Since late 2003, 3M touted its Combat Arms earplugs as capable of allowing users to hear commands from friendly soldiers and approaching enemy combatants, unimpaired, in the same way as if they had nothing in their ears," the lawsuit reads.

The documents allege that 3M employees knew about the earplug defects as early as 2000.

Although testing conducted by 3M found that the earplugs were defective, the company falsified certification stating that the testing complied with military standards, according to the lawsuit.

In 2006, the U.S. government entered into a contract with 3M, in which the company supplied an estimated annual quantity of 15,000 earplug packages, with 50 pairs per package, at a guaranteed price of at least $9 million in sales for the year, the lawsuit states.