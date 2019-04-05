A U.S. airstrike in Somalia killed two civilians — an unknown woman and child — but was not reported for more than a year.

U.S. Africa Command was notified March 29 that a post-strike assessment found credible evidence that two civilians were killed in an airstrike, officials said Friday morning.

The finding was not properly reported to higher headquarters, AFRICOM said, and it is only coming out now after an internal review.

The revelation was brought forward by AFRICOM after its analysts conducted a commander-directed review of airstrikes conducted in Somalia since 2017. That review was ordered due to a recent increase in airstrikes and reports by Amnesty International that civilian casualties have gone unreported.

“As far as why it was improperly reported, this is being looked into,” AFRICOM spokesman Col. Chris Karns said. “It was a subordinate unit of U.S. Africa Command. A breakdown in reporting the information occurred.”

The casualties AFRICOM brought forward are not one of the five alleged instances Amnesty cited in its March report.

“Credibility, transparency, and accountability are fundamental to military operations,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, AFRICOM commander, in a press statement. “It is critically important that people understand we adhere to exacting standards and when we fall short, we acknowledge shortcomings and take appropriate action.”

The unknown woman and child were killed while traveling in a vehicle with four al-Shabaab militants on April 1, 2018, near El Burr, in central Somalia.

“While it was assessed at the time there were no civilians, a review and new information provided after the strike proved this was not the case,” Karns said. “Unfortunately, in this instance, innocent loss of life occurred.”

AFRICOM headquarters was not informed about the follow-on assessment revealing the civilian deaths, and the information was not reported to external authorities, such as the Somali government and Congress.

Because AFRICOM was unaware of the assessment, senior military leaders told Congress during testimony and the media during interviews that U.S. forces have caused zero civilian casualties in Africa.

The commander-directed review is still ongoing, officials said.

“While it is believed this is an isolated incident, due diligence is being applied. We take the responsibility to be transparent very seriously," Karns said. “AFRICOM is a learning organization and will apply lessons learned to ensure there is not a repeat occurrence."

The federal government of Somalia has also been notified of this newly learned information and AFRICOM is working out details on what will happen next, officials said.

AFRICOM stated that it takes measures to minimize civilian casualties and has processes in place to mitigate these instances.

"Airstrike assessments are a critical and continuous component of operations," said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, U.S. Africa Command director of operations. "Trust and credibility are central to our operations. If an innocent loss of life occurs, we are committed to being transparent and learning from this regrettable incident to prevent future occurrences."