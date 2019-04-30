WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, has approved a plan to send about 320 more troops to the U.S.-Mexican border to provide additional support, such as driving Customs and Border Protection vehicles to transport migrants.

The decision announced Monday evening provides approval for a plan the Pentagon disclosed last Friday.

The Pentagon says the extra troop support will cost about $7.4 million through Sept. 30.