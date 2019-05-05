BRUSSELS — U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters has been sworn in as the top military officer of the 29-nation NATO military alliance.

The former pilot, who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq, became Supreme Allied Commander Europe at a ceremony on Friday at NATO's military headquarters in Mons, southern Belgium.

Wolters, who replaces U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti for a term likely to run two to three years, will also be commander of U.S. forces in Europe.

The NATO post of SACEUR is always held by an American military officer.