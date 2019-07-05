Twitter is having a blast with President Donald Trump’s 4th of July speech that included a mention of how the Blue Coats “took over the airports” during the Revolutionary War.

"The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown,” Trump said during the “Salute to America” event at the National Mall for the Fourth of July.

“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare it had nothing but victory,” he said. “And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant.”

The rockets’ red glare over Fort McHenry, the Washington Post noted, came during the War of 1812, prompting Francis Scott Key to author the “The Star-Spangled Banner."

The blunder prompted #RevolutionaryWarAirports and #TrumpSpeechFail to trend on Twitter as users pointed out the Wright Brothers’ first successful flight was in 1903.

A line in Trump's Independence Day speech about airports during the Revolutionary War inspired #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories. https://t.co/179AbOjjn4 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 5, 2019

Fact check: there were no airports during the Revolutionary War. The Wright Brothers “achieved the first successful airplane flights on December 17, 1903” according to the National Park Service. https://t.co/PE4E7DTm5Y https://t.co/hatTBDFOh5 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 5, 2019

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The hashtag #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories is filled with Tweeted dispatches about mythical battles at airports involving the Continental Army.

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

The Battle of Baggage Claim (1776)

Many Lives were lost. And Bags too. Some people are saying it was the worst massacre they had ever seen.



Art from @Acyn pic.twitter.com/ZuKfgy3ghd — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha:



Our retreat from Manhattan after the battle against General Howe was ensured by a providential fog with which He saw fit to deliver.



The Almighty has also seen fit that said fog has grounded Howe's tacair units at LaGuardia.#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 5, 2019

Martha,

Trying my damndest to make the 5:15 flight out of Philly, but the Valley Forge traffic is a nightmare. Leave a lantern on for me...

Your, George#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/ynerShnylr — Laura E. Hess (@LauraEHess2) July 5, 2019

During the “Salute to America” event, Trump was joined by military leaders, including Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford. The event also featured aircraft from the Navy, Marines, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard over the Lincoln Memorial.