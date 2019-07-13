KABUL, Afghanistan - A U.S. service member was killed July 13, 2019 in Afghanistan.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

Afghanistan remains a dangerous place The recent deaths of three more service members and two more contractors serve as a painful reminder that while much of the nation might have forgotten, Afghanistan remains a deadly place for the men and women who serve there.

This is the 11th service member to have paid the ultimate price this year in Afghanistan. Of the previous 10 troops, seven died in combat, two in a vehicle accident and one in a non-combat incident still under investigation. There were also two civilian contractors working with the military killed recently as well.