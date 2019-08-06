ABOARD THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER RONALD REAGAN, South China Sea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier has sailed through the disputed South China Sea in the latest show of America’s military might amid new territorial flare-ups involving China and three rival claimant states.

The U.S. Navy flew a small group of Philippine generals, officials and journalists Tuesday to the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, where fighter jets landed and took off by catapult with thunderous blasts. The nuclear-powered carrier, which was brimming with about 70 supersonic F18 jets, spy planes and helicopters, was en route to Manila.