WASHINGTON (AP) — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State jihadi group who created a short-lived caliphate in Syria and Iraq, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria, Military Times has confirmed.

A Defense Department official told Military Times late Saturday that al-Baghdadi, one of the world’s most wanted men, was targeted upon orders from President Donald Trump and that he was believed to have been killed. However, the Defense Department official said the military is still awaiting confirmation of al-Baghdadi’s death from DNA testing.

The raid occurred in Syria’s Idlib province, according to the Associated Press.

Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place, according to Newsweek, which was the first to report the raid.

It appears that al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid, CNN reported. The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, a defense official told CNN.

A source in the region told Military Times that he saw a Delta Force task force launched aircraft from near Ain Issa, Syria, around 2 a.m. local time Friday.

President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, told the AP that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

Previous reports about the death of al-Baghdadi have proved to be exaggerated greatly.

In June the Russian defense ministry claimed it had killed Baghdadi in an airstrike near Raqqa in May. Raqqa was the terror group’s de-facto headquarters in Syria.

U.S. officials weren’t buying that.

“I think Baghdadi’s alive,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon at the time.

Mattis declined to say why he thought Baghdadi is still alive. Barring evidence that he has continued to be engaged in the command and control of the organization, the ISIS leader may have assumed a different role, Mattis suggested, such as a spiritual or propaganda leader within ISIS.

“Until I see his body I am going to assume he is alive,” Mattis said at the time.

It would be more than two years before al-Baghdadi was heard from publicly again.

In April, the shadowy leader appeared for the first time in five years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm, acknowledging defeat in the group’s last stronghold in Syria but vowing a “long battle” ahead.

The SITE Intelligence group said al-Baghdadi, in the video, also discussed the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and for which the group claimed responsibility.

The video released by Al-Furqan at the time shows al-Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a rifle propped up next to him. He is speaking with three men seated opposite him whose faces were covered and blotted out.