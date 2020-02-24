Baby Yoda tank is the weapon we never knew we needed

One of Star Wars’ newest fictional characters, Baby Yoda, has taken over the internet without so much as uttering a word.

Fans can get every kind of merchandise out there, from backpacks and fuzzy socks to plush dolls and key chains.

Now, even the U.S. Army is taking part in the viral trend.

The branch’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of two M1 Abrams tanks assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Thursday.

Lined up side by side, Baby Yoda and other tanks ready for inventory are preparing to ship out as part of DEFENDER-Europe 20, according to the U.S. Army.

Roughly 37,000 service members will take part in the exercise, with 20,000 pieces of equipment and an equal number of soldiers deploying from the United States, making this the largest exercise of U.S. forces in more than 25 years.

Baby Yoda is just the latest example of what happens when you let service members name their vehicles. The British Royal Navy almost wound up with a ship called “Boaty McBoatface," while the U.S. Air Force nearly named its bomber the “Baconator.”

One thing’s for sure: That’s one green fighting machine we wouldn’t want to come in contact with on the battlefield.