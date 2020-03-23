Your Military

How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from service members.

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathan Sabat-Figueroa, bioenvironmental engineering technician assigned to the 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, administers an N95 mask fit test Mar. 19, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The procedure to ensure a proper seal on the N95 mask, also known as Qualitative Fit Test Protocol (QLFT), uses a substance called Bitrex and consists of several breathing exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Belío)

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

Is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face new challenges?

Military Times wants to hear from individual service members about how things are going at the local level.

Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com.

And please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

