Here’s the career info for the former Green Berets involved in Venezuela raid debacle

The Army provided Military Times with service histories for three former Green Berets involved in a failed incursion into Venezuela, an incident that’s still short on details.

The service records come the same day Venezuelan state-owned television released spliced clips from an interrogation of one of the two Green Berets who Venezuelan authorities say was captured along with roughly 60 of their Venezuelan irregular force.

Former Green Beret turned private security consultant Jordan Goudreau has said he helped orchestrate the botched raid and identified his two colleagues, as well as said he’s working to aid in their release. He did not respond to a request for comment placed at his office Wednesday.

Former Sgt. 1st Class Goudreau, 43, served on active duty as an Army Special Forces medical sergeant and indirect fire infantryman from 2001 to 2016. A LinkedIn account associated with Goudreau stated that he previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces for three years in the mid-1990s.

As a U.S. service member, he deployed to Iraq from November 2006 to April 2007 and from March 2010 to September 2010. He later deployed to Afghanistan from May 2011 to June 2011 and again from January 2014 to June 2014.

Goudreau received three Bronze Star medals the Ranger Tab, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.

Former Sgt. Airan Berry, 41, served on active duty as an Army Special Forces engineer sergeant from 1996 to 2013. He deployed to Iraq from March 2003 to June 2003; November 2004 to June 2005; and February 2007 to March 2007.

Berry received two Bronze Star medals, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, Ranger Tab, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, the Special Operations Diver and Special Operations Diving Supervisor Badges.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Former Staff Sgt. Luke Denman, 34, served on active duty as a Special Forces communications sergeant from 2006 to 2011, later serving in the Army Reserve until September 2014. He deployed to Iraq from March 2010 to September 2010.

Denman received the Army Commendation Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.

Filings for Goudreau’s security consultancy business, Silvercorp USA Inc., date to February 2018 and the company’s main address was in Melbourne, Florida. The filings also identify Goudreau as CEO and Drew White as COO. White has been previously identified in an Associated Press investigation as a former Army colleague who broke with Goudreau last fall. Service records for White weren’t available, Army officials said.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that U.S. officials are in the initial stages of a federal investigation into the possibility that Goudreau violated arms trafficking rules. Citing anonymous officials, the AP reported that Goudreau’s possible involvement in weapons smuggling stems from the March 23 seizure by police in Colombia of a stockpile of weapons being transported in a truck.

This photo released by the Venezuelan Miraflores presidential press office shows President Nicolas Maduro speaking over military equipment that he says was seized during an incursion into Venezuela, during his televised address from Miraflores in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Miraflores press office via AP)

In the Venezuelan state-media video released Wednesday, a man in custody identified as Denman said he first met Goudreau while assigned to Germany sometime in 2009, and was later contacted by him for the Venezuela job this December. Denman went on to tell the interrogator that he and the other Green Beret were instructed to take control of an airport in Caracas to land planes and whisk Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro out of the country.

Confessions like these could made under duress and should not be taken at face value. In the video, Denman also claims to have been given “deep-water dive training” and “aviation training for fixed-wing aircraft." Service records provided by the Army do not collaborate those assertions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday echoed denials of involvement from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper the day before.

“As for who bankrolled it, we’re not prepared to share any more information about what we know took place," Pompeo said. “We’ll unpack that at an appropriate time.”

This photo released by the Venezuelan Miraflores Palace press office shows what Venezuelan authorities identify as the the I.D. cards of former U.S. special forces citizen Airan Berry, right, and Luke Denman, left, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Miraflores Palace presidential press office via AP)

In Denman’s interrogation, the U.S. veteran implicated U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as an early co-conspirator in the plot. Goudreau has also released a contract showing what appears to be Guaidó's signature on an 8-page agreement for nondescript “general services.” Goudreau has also said that Guaidó never issued payment for the agreement.

Guaidó has refused to say whether the signature is authentic but has insisted he has no relationship with Silvercorp, the Associated Press reported.

What led Goudreau to believe the ill-fated plot would succeed is unclear.

“You’ve got to introduce a catalyst,” Goudreau told the Associated Press in a phone interview on Monday. “By no means am I saying that 60 guys can come in and topple a regime. I’m saying 60 guys can go in and inspire the military and police to flip and join in the liberation of their country, which deep down is what they want.”

Goudreau announced the incursion as a “strike force” over Twitter on Sunday while tagging Trump’s own Twitter account. Social media pages for his company have since been deleted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.