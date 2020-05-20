Ex-Green Beret, son, accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss’ escape, arrested

BOSTON (AP) — An ex-Green Beret and his son, accused of helping aid former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges were arrested Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas said former Special Forces member Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday morning in Harvard, Massachusetts.

The Taylors are wanted by Japan officials on charges that they helped Ghosn escape the country in December after the former Nissan boss was released on bail.

Ghosn reappeared in Lebanon, saying he had fled to avoid “political persecution.”

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

The Taylors are expected to appear before a judge via videoconference later Wednesday. There were no lawyers listed for them in court documents.

Michael Taylor is described by the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news, as an ex-Green Beret and “long-time security operative who has made a career out of arranging complicated, sometimes hair-raising overseas rescues and other missions.”

This is another fecent high-profile case of former Green Berets at the heart of international intrigue.

A botched coup attempt in Venezuela was led by a former Green Beret named Jordan Goudreau and involved two other former Green Berets — Luke Denman and Airan Berry — who were captured during the operation.

