Sub Group 7, Carrier Strike Group 5 get new COs; 10 other flag assignments announced

Twelve Navy rear admirals have been given new assignments.
Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite and Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, announced the new assignments Monday.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Leonard C. Dollaga will be assigned as commander of Submarine Group 7, Task Force 74, and Task Force 54 at Yokosuka, Japan. Dollaga previously served as commander of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Connecticut.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) William P. Pennington will become commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 in Yokosuka, Japan. Previously, Pennington served in Washington, D.C., as the special assistant to the deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans and strategy.
- Rear Adm. James E. Pitts will be assigned as the director for warfare integration in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, D.C. Pitts is currently commander of Submarine Group 7, Task Force 74, and Task Force 54 in Yokosuka, Japan.
- Rear Adm. Kathleen M. Creighton will become the director for information warfare integration in the CNO’s office in Washington. Currently, Creighton serves as Navy Cyber Security Division director.
- Rear Adm. John V. Fuller will be assigned as deputy director for force protection in the Office of the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C. Fuller is currently director, J-5, NORTHCOM at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Douglas W. Small was selected for promotion to rear admiral and will become commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in San Diego. Small currently serves in Washington, D.C.,, as program executive officer for integrated warfare systems.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) William E. Chase III will be assigned as senior military adviser for cyber policy to the undersecretary of defense for policy, and deputy principal cyber advisor in Washington. Chase is now deputy director for command, control, communications and computers/cyber, J-6, Joint Staff.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas M. Henderschedt was assigned as senior defense official/defense attaché for China. Previously, Henderschedt was the naval attaché for the U.S. Defense Attaché Office in Beijing, China.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Nicholas M. Homan will become the director of intelligence, J-2, U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Homan was previously deputy chief of staff for intelligence, Operation Resolute Support; and deputy director, J2, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Kabul, Afghanistan.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Matthew N. Ott III was assigned as executive director for operational contract support in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment in Washington. Ott now serves as special assistant for audit readiness in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller).
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey S. Scheidt will become deputy chief of computer network operations for the National Security Agency, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, in Washington. Currently, Scheidt is the commander of the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center in Norfolk, Va.
- Rear Adm. (lower half) Philip W. Yu will become the U.S. senior defense official/defense attaché to Russia in Moscow. Previously, Yu served as the China branch chief, N5I1, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in Washington.
