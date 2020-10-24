JBLM soldier killed in non-training incident

TACOMA, Wash. — A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been killed in an incident on base near Tacoma, Washington, officials said Thursday.

Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.

Officials only said Oliver’s death on Oct. 17 was not training-related and that the cause of is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command, which is standard with unexpected service member deaths.

Oliver, a native of Roy, Utah is survived by his wife, Courtney, and two young children, Liam, 6, and Brently, 1.

Oliver’s mother, Janet Oliver, told The News Tribune that he joined the Army in August 2018 and was assigned to JBLM in Jan. 2019. She described her son as a loving husband and father and a cheerful outdoorsman.

“He loved Washington,” Janet Oliver told the Tacoma newspaper. “I used to joke and tell him he’d been born 200 years too late … he should’ve been a mountain man.”