One female Fort Bragg soldier charged in another’s killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another soldier, according to police in North Carolina.

Fayetteville police announced the arrest of Sgt. Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, on Saturday. Vinson is charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Spc. Kelia Horton, who police said was found shot outside a Fayetteville home Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass told The Fayetteville Observer no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Vinson, who faces charges of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm into occupied property, was being held without bond, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Both women were active-duty soldiers stationed on Fort Bragg, Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told the newspaper.

Horton was a motorpool clerk with the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade and Vinson a parachute rigger assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group.

“Since last night, our priority has been supporting Kelia Horton’s Family and friends. That focus continues. This is a tragic, senseless loss and a terrible moment, particularly for those here who knew Kelia. The command at the 525 Military Intelligence Brigade is organizing grief counseling for Kelia’s fellow Soldiers and engaging with the Family,” Buccino told Military Times.

Vinson joined the Army in 2014 and her home of record was Norfolk, Virginia, Buccino said.