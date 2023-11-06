The Department of Defense identified an American soldier who died earlier this month in a non-combat incident overseas.

Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, 33, of Houston, Texas, died Nov. 3 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the Pentagon announced in a release earlier this week.

“The incident is under investigation,” the department added.

Berrios was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at the air base, according to the release.

The cause of death has yet to be provided. A spokesperson from NETCOM told Military Times that no further information about the incident was available at this time.

Berrios served in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. A total of approximately 89 non-hostile U.S. casualties have occurred while in support of the operation, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System.

A social media account appearing to belong to Berrios’ father shared a post on Facebook on Nov. 3 that said the soldier would have turned 34 years old the following day.

