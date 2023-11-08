Three new editors will lead Military Times and its service branch publications.

James Clark was promoted to senior managing editor of Military Times, in addition to his previous duties as editor of Army Times. He will oversee all reporters covering different branches of the military.

Clark fills a position previously held by Kent Miller, who retired this month after 30 years with Military Times.

“Kent is the first person so many readers, reporters and editors called when they have a question, an issue, a conflict, a crisis, an emergency,” said Mike Gruss, editor in chief of Military Times. “He leaves a legacy of service to our readers that is impossible to quantify.”

Previously, Clark worked as the deputy editor of Task & Purpose. He is a former Marine Corps combat correspondent and deployed twice to Afghanistan with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment — first to Marjah in 2010, and then to Kajaki and Sangin in 2011.

“James’ instinct is always to think about the reader, the troops, their families and veterans,” Gruss said. “That philosophy is the right fit for Military Times.”

Geoff Ziezulewicz was named editor of Navy Times, after serving as senior reporter since 2017. He started with Military Times just two days after the fatal collision of the Navy destroyer Fitzgerald. His award-winning investigations have attracted Congressional scrutiny and fixed systemic problems for rank-and-file sailors. Before that, he covered crime and political corruption for the Chicago Tribune. He also spent years covering the Iraq and Afghanistan wars earlier in his career for Stars and Stripes.

Rachel Cohen, an award-winning journalist, was named editor of Air Force Times. Previously, she was the paper’s senior reporter since 2021. Prior to that, she covered the Air Force for Air and Space Forces Magazine and Inside Defense. She has accompanied the defense secretary and the Air Force chief of staff on official travel and reported on operations from military bases across the U.S. She has also written on federal and state agencies, the judiciary, and more for the Washington Post, the Frederick News-Post (Md.) and Inside Health Policy.

Zamone “Z” Perez is a rapid response reporter and podcast producer at Defense News and Military Times. He previously worked at Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention in his thesis. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez.