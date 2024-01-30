The Texas Military Department posted a photo to its official X account Tuesday afternoon, showing the Gonzales flag flying above its headquarters in Austin.

The flag, which reads “Come and Take It” underneath an image of a cannon, is the best-known flag of the Texas Revolution and originated at the Battle of Gonzales, according to the Texas Historical Commission. In the post on X, it’s shown flying below the Texas flag at Camp Mabry.

No message was posted with the photo. The post had garnered more than 20,000 views about an hour after it went online.

The Texas Military Department could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the National Guard Bureau said he could not provide context about the post. The Texas Military Department is a state agency that supports the Texas Military Force, which includes the Texas National Guard. Both are led by the state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

The post on X comes amid a standoff between Texas and the federal government over authority and security at the U.S.-Mexico border as the country sees record levels of unauthorized crossings.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would continue to use the Texas National Guard to secure the border and ordered troops last week to roll out more concertina wire to deter migrants at the bank of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass. Guard members at the border are on state orders and are constitutionally obligated to obey Abbott.

The order to roll out more wire came after a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision that gives the U.S. Border Patrol the authority to cut the concertina wire. The decision was narrow in scope, and while it says Texas can’t block federal authorities from the border, it doesn’t prevent the state from taking action.

Twenty-five Republican governors issued a joint statement Thursday supporting Abbott, arguing that states have a right to self defense.

The standoff has sparked outrage nationwide, and on Monday a protest convoy left Virginia for Texas, where participants plan to hold a rally in support of the Texas government.

This story was produced in partnership with Military Veterans in Journalism. Please send tips to MVJ-Tips@militarytimes.com.

Nikki Wentling covers disinformation and extremism for Military Times. She's reported on veterans and military communities for eight years and has also covered technology, politics, health care and crime. Her work has earned multiple honors from the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors and others.