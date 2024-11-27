What was intended to be a passionate hotel room rendezvous turned into nothing more than a smoldering chamber of sorrow after approximately 20 candles lit by a Marine sparked a fire that left the room’s confines crispier than intended.

The unnamed sergeant, assigned to Camp Schwab, told police the candles were intended to be “a surprise for his partner,” who he’d gone to pick up from the nearby Naha Airport on Nov. 14 while leaving what would become a conflagration unattended.

The Marine was arrested the following day by Okinawa Prefectural Police and taken into custody at the Naha police station, Stars and Stripes reported.

A police spokesperson told Stripes the room at the Prostyle Ryokan Naha Kenchomae hotel was “completely burned,” adding that the sergeant was arrested for “putting the people of the hotel and surrounding area at risk.”

Marine Corps officials confirmed the incident but provided no additional details, telling Stripes that the service is cooperating with the investigation. The damage, meanwhile, was fortunately contained to the one room, with no injuries or additional destruction reported.

Details on whether any charges would be filed — beyond the accusation of loving too intensely — have not yet been made available.

Not since professors Roger and Virginia Klarvin first entered the scalding waters of the hot tub at the Welshly Arms Hotel have affections burned more vigorously.

Still, one would think a branch commonly associated with crayon eating would be better versed in the properties of wax.

Update the safety brief.

Jon Simkins is the executive editor for Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.

