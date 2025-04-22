Two alleged drug smuggling operations were brought to a swift halt this month by the Freedom-class littoral combat ship Minneapolis-Saint Paul within a 72-hour span, resulting in the seizure of an estimated $12 million in illicit drugs during the ship’s maiden deployment.

The ship set sail on March 26 from its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida, and steamed for the Caribbean Sea and the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Just weeks into the deployment, the crew intercepted 580 kilograms of cocaine and 2,480 pounds of marijuana through combined air-surface operations.

“We train diligently and stand ready to execute interdiction missions at moment’s notice,” Cmdr. Steven Fresse, commanding officer of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, said in a release. “To be able to make an immediate impact so early on during our maiden deployment is a testament to the hard work and skills of the ship’s crew.”

As an LCS, the vessel, which deployed in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, is designed for speed and operating in near-shore environments. The ship is currently assigned to Commander, Task Force 45, the surface task force of 4th Fleet responsible for carrying out combined operations, strengthening partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean nations and supporting law enforcement in counter-drug trafficking operations.

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul’s crew includes an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment plus the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 Detachment 3.

The U.S. Navy regularly partners with LEDET teams to prevent illegal drugs from reaching the United States through maritime routes. Drug interdictions in the Caribbean are executed by the Coast Guard under the authority of the Seventh Coast Guard District based in Miami.

“The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul executed their duties seamlessly in the combined effort to protect the homeland from illicit maritime trafficking,” Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, said in the release.

“Working in coordination with the Coast Guard and our joint partners, we look forward to seeing continued measurable impact delivered by the professional and talented crew of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul across the region.”

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.