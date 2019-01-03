The days of the Navy’s bright yellow physical training uniform shirt and shorts — in service for about a decade — are numbered.

The duds will be replaced by a unisex-sized combination outfit of blue pants and shirt resplendent with updated Navy logos. They’ll eventually become available in both standard and high-performance versions.

The new PT uniform plan was approved by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John Richardson in mid-2018 and exchanges began retailing the high-performance version last month.

For now, it’s called the “Optional Physical Training Uniform” — or OPTU ― and sailors who buy the upgrade can wear this combination instead of the traditional yellow-gold shirt and the older style of pants.

New Navy Physical Training Uniform 1 of 6 A Navy eagle perches atop an anchor on the right breast of the new physical training shirt. (Mark D. Faram/Staff) 2 of 6 The Navy's new physical training shirt is for sale in Navy Exchange Uniform Stores. (Mark D. Faram/Staff) 3 of 6 The logo on the back of the new physical training shirt. (Mark D. Faram/Staff) 4 of 6 The Navy's new physical training uniform shorts have a five-inch inseam and a zippered pocket. (Mark D. Faram/Staff) 5 of 6 There's a service logo on the left front leg. (photo by Mark D. Faram/Staff) 6 of 6 Navy officials say sailors asked for a zippered pocket in their physical training shorts -- it's on the right rear. (Photo by Mark D. Faram/Staff)

The shirt is short-sleeved and sports non-reflective gold logos and is made of moisture-wicking, anti-microbial and odor-resistant navy blue material.

On the shirt’s left front breast is an eagle design that resembles the eagle on the current petty officer dress uniform rating badges — except the perch is on a sideways anchor.

On the back is a large logo that reads “America’s Navy — Forged by the Sea.”

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

The shorts have a five-inch inseam and are also made of moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric. A gold logo at the bottom of the left front leg simply says “Navy.”

Following sailor feedback, there’s a new zippered pocket on the rear right-hand side of the shorts.

New Navy fitness suit goes on sale in July A decade in the making, the Navy’s new fitness suit will now be be available for purchase in July in fleet concentration area Navy Exchange Uniform Stores.

Sailors can’t mix and match the shirts and shorts with components of the current standard physical training uniform.

For example, they can’t wear the new blue shirt with the older shorts that have a silver Navy logo, or the yellow shirt with the new shorts sporting a gold logo.

The rule doesn’t apply, however, when the shirts or shorts are worn as civilian clothing.

The total price for the new ensemble is $42.40, nearly double the $22.13 cost of the set that’s currently issued by the Navy.

The new high-performance shirt retails for $20.58. The current yellow gold shirt is priced at $8.88.

The upgraded shorts run $21.82. The current version costs $13.25.

The items aren’t in all Navy Exchange Uniform shops yet but they’re already stocked in Norfolk, Pearl Harbor and San Diego, plus the Marine Corps Exchange at Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

They also can be ordered through the Navy Exchange’s online uniform website.

According to Navy Capt. John Cassani, a supply officer serving as the Navy Exchange’s Deputy Commander of Uniform Programs, the plan is to develop a standard version of the all-blue PT uniform.

“A navy blue standard variant of the PTU is also under development,” Cassani said. “As we field the new OPTU, we’ll gather feedback and incorporate any potential improvements into the standard design, if approved.”

What hasn’t been decided, he said, is whether the new logos on the optional uniform will be featured on the standard version.

Cassini added that boot camp will begin to issue the new all-blue designs, both standard and high-performance versions, in the next 12 to 18 months.