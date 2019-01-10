Two sailors stationed on the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan pleaded guilty last month to their role in a drug ring that has ensnared more than a dozen sailors from the flattop’s nuclear reactor department.

Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Andrew W. Miller pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to distributing the hallucinogenic drug LSD at the warship’s homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, during the previous year, according to a copy of his pre-trial agreement.

As part of his plea deal, Miller will be confined for 30 days, receive a suspended bad conduct discharge and get an administrative separation board waiver, according to U.S. Naval Forces Japan spokeswoman Cmdr. Reann Mommsen.

In return, Miller agreed to testify against any other individuals caught up in the drug ring as part of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s probe.

He’ll also get immunity from future charges for his testimony, according to the plea agreement.

Officials: Ronald Reagan LSD probe bigger than you think, 14 nuke sailors snagged Fourteen sailors from the Ronald Reagan's nuclear reactor department face discipline in connection to hallucinogenic drug abuse, officials said.

On Dec. 7, Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Ethan D. Strandberg pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing the drug ecstasy and exchanging “electronic messages discussing the distribution of said substances,” according to his plea deal.

Strandberg will be confined for 60 days and receive a suspended bad conduct discharge and an administrative board separation waiver, according to Mommsen.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

In exchange, Strandberg agreed to testify against others in the investigation.

He initially faced charges for distributing LSD as well.

Neither sailor responded to requests for comment sent through a Navy spokesperson.

Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Sean M. Gevero faces a special court-marital trial for use, possession and distribution of controlled substances, Mommsen said.

Two other cases are still making their way through the military criminal justice system

Prosecutors: Sailors ran an LSD ring off the Ronald Reagan, two charged Two nuclear department sailors will be court-martialed for possessing and distributing the hallucinogen, and the Navy is mulling the fate of three others.

A preliminary hearing where an officer will recommend whether the accused should go to court-martial has been completed, while another is pending, Mommsen said.

Ten other sailors from the carrier’s reactor department were administratively disciplined late last year for their alleged ties to the drug ring, 7th Fleet officials said at the time.