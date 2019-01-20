MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — U.S. Coast Guard spouses have organized a dinner in Rhode Island for federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown.
Attendees also can bring a grocery bag to fill with household items donated by local residents and businesses.
The dinner is at 3 p.m. Sunday at OceanPointe Christian Church in Middletown.
Organizers are planning to have it regardless of the winter storm expected to move through the region.
As shutdown drags on, a ‘Coast Guard City’ rallies
These residents are rallying around their own as the partial government shutdown has left the Coast Guard — the only branch of the armed services that is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rather than the Pentagon — out in the cold.
Mariah Battermann and Rachel Malcom, whose husbands serve in the Coast Guard, say it’s a community effort to make sure that everyone who’s struggling is taken care of.
The Military Spouses of Newport helped with the “Be The Light Drive.”
A government ID or furlough letter is required for entry.
Roger Williams University is inviting Coast Guard members and their families to its Bristol campus for dinner Monday.
