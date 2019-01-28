A sailor based in Virginia set fire to his urine samples to prevent the results of a pee test being used against him, military prosecutors allege.

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Dajuan Johnson faces a court-martial trial for “setting fire to urine samples” on May 1, 2017 at Naval Air Station Oceana “to prevent the results of said urinalysis from being used against him at an adverse administrative proceeding,” according to charge sheets provided to Navy Times.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with one specification of wrongful interference with an adverse administrative proceeding for allegedly trying to incinerate the bodily fluids.

He also faces an aggravated arson charge for allegedly setting the fire in an occupied, unidentified building “without proper authority,” the charge sheet states.

A third charge alleges that he lied to investigators about his whereabouts on the day of the blaze.

Assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic, Johnson declined comment through his private attorney, Greg McCormack.

A motions hearing was held earlier this month in Norfolk but the Navy has yet to announce a trial date.

A Pennsylvania native, Johnson enlisted in 2010 and pinned on his current rating in 2014, according to service records.