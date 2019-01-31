A junior sailor stationed on the amphibious assault ship Essex pleaded guilty this month to bringing a handgun onto a base, driving his car toward a command master chief and smoking marijuana, among other charges.

He is at least the third Essex sailor to plead guilty at court-martial in January.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Apprentice Roshun A. Phipps Jr. was sentenced to five months behind bars, reduction in rank to E-1 and pay forfeitures, according to Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke.

His sentence included waiving his right to contest an administrative separation board and O’Rourke said it’s “likely he’ll be separated with an other-than-honorable” discharge.”

Phipps was held in pretrial confinement since October, according to his charge sheets.

He was charged with assault in connection to a Sept. 21 incident on Naval Base San Diego when he drove his car toward Command Master Chief Jennifer L. Maestro, charge sheets state.

Phipps also was charged with disobeying Maestro’s order for him to park his vehicle, according to the charge sheets.

A few days earlier, Phipps left his watch shift and told Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jennifer Kelso, “If I leave, what are you going to do about it!” according to charge sheets.

He brought a loaded Glock 9mm handgun onto the naval base on Oct. 6 and was also charged for being absent without leave for several stints between August and October, the charge sheets state.

Phipps also faced a charge of abusing marijuana and bringing it on to Naval Base San Diego.

Phipps’ military attorney declined to comment.

Phipps enlisted in December 2017 and reported to the ship in April, according to his service records.