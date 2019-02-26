It’s been a week since the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook sailed into the Black Sea for the second time in as many months amid simmering tensions with restive Russia.

The warship’s crew trained on Friday with the Turkish Yavuz-class frigate Fatih, practicing replenishment-at-sea, communications and electronic warfare operations with their NATO ally, according to a prepared statement issued by the U.S. Navy.

“Today’s exercise was another valuable experience for the crew of Donald Cook,” said Donald Cook’s Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas in the Monday release. “Operating with Turkey is as enjoyable as it is crucial. No nation can combat global threats alone, working together gives us the opportunity to share information and experience.”

Black Sea Ops: Donald Cook and Turkish Frigate Train 1 of 6 Yeoman 3rd Class Leticia Perezmontezdeoca stands signalman watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook during a simulated replenishment-at-sea with the Turkish navy Yavuz-class frigate TS Fatih , Feb. 22, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy) 2 of 6 Damage Controlman 3rd Class Troy Jenkins, right, uses a thermal imager during a fire drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook, as the ship prepared to have operations with a Turkish frigate in the Black Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy) 3 of 6 Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook heave line during a simulated replenishment-at-sea with the Turkish navy Yavuz-class frigate TS Fatih, Feb. 22, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy) 4 of 6 Lt. Cassidy Simmonds, left, and Lt. Joshua Mills stand watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook as the ship participates in maritime interoperability training with the Turkish navy Yavuz-class frigate TS Fatih, Feb. 22, in the Black Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy) 5 of 6 Damage Controlman 3rd Class Elijah Howland uses a ships internal phone during a fire drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook, Feb. 21, during a fire drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook, as the ship prepared operate with a Turkish frigate in the Black Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy) 6 of 6 The Turkish navy Yavuz-class frigate TS Fatih underway in formation with the the guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook in the Black Sea, Feb. 22, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy)

Adm. James Foggo, commander of Naval Forces-Europe, announced last week that the Spain-based Arleigh Burke-class destroyer also is slated to visit the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

That raises eyebrows in the region because Moscow continues to imprison Ukrainian sailors from three gunboats captured by Russian forces during a Thanksgiving incident in the Kerch Strait, about 350 nautical miles east of Odessa.

The dock landing ship Fort McHenry also operated in the Black Sea in January before heading to the 5th Fleet’s area of operations.

