A Navy petty officer faces a manslaughter charge after prosecutors say he drunkenly drove a government vehicle off base in East Africa and fatally struck a man.

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Victor M. Green is accused of “wrongfully leaving” Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on June 17, 2017, with four other service members before striking Ali Hadi Galab with a Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle on National Route 1, according to military officials and charge sheets provided to Navy Times.

Prosecutors allege that Green drove the Pathfinder “while drunk,” which caused him to hit and “unlawfully kill” Galab, a man from Djibouti.

Green faces another charge for damaging the Pathfinder when he hit “another motorist on a motor scooter” and caused "the vehicle to rollover,” according to the charge sheets, which estimate $24,700 in damages.

The records do no not specify if Galab was driving the motor scooter or if another person was behind the wheel.

Green’s civilian attorney, Robert Capovilla, did not respond to requests for comment.

The four other U.S. service members involved in the incident had their cases adjudicated through non-judicial punishment, according to Lt. Timothy Pietrack, a spokesman for Navy forces in Africa.

Officials generally do not provide details to the public regarding NJP cases.

Pietrack told Navy Times that the service made payments to the deceased man’s two wives but was awaiting a final figure for the dollars disbursed.

“The victims were offered assistance, which includes compensation from the U.S. government and we are working to right this problem through the military justice system,” Pietrack said in an email.

Green also stands accused of conspiring with others to leave the base by obtaining a government vehicle, presenting an exit pass to base guards and falsely telling investigators that the purpose for leaving was to conduct training, charge sheets state.

He faces additional charges for drinking more than two alcoholic beverages in a 24-hour period — a general order violation — and for driving less than eight hours after drinking, according to charge sheets.

A Maryland native, Green is assigned to Naval Support Activity Naples in Italy, according to his service record.

He enlisted in 2006 and was advanced to his current rating in 2015.

Charges were referred against Green in September but no trial date has been announced.

Located in the Horn of Africa, Lemonnier is the largest U.S. base on the continent and supports about 4,000 U.S. and allied personnel.