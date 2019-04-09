EPISKOPI, Cyprus — Police at a British military base in Cyprus said Tuesday they have successfully wrapped up a four-year campaign against illegal gambling by shutting down nine casinos that operated within their jurisdiction.

Superintendent Dinos Petrou said the casinos generated hundreds of thousands of euros annually in illegal proceeds.

Ten people received prison sentences, while 30 others were fined heavily.

Petrou said many of the casinos were built in areas adjacent or partly falling within Cyprus’ jurisdiction and that complicated matters.

To circumvent that, base police carried out raids together with Cypriot law enforcement.

Petrou said police will remain vigilant against any resurgence of illegal gambling and that there would be no-let up in prosecuting law-breakers even after Britain's departure from the European Union.

He also said 30 of the 1,500 personal computers seized during the police operations have been donated to local schools.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

A British base police officer stands next to casino equipment in Cyprus on Tuesday. (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Meanwhile, construction has begun on Cyprus’ first integrated casino resort that is being billed as the largest of its kind in Europe.

The casino, near the southern coastal city of Limassol, is slated to open in 2021.