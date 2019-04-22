A San Diego-based Navy cook was booted from the service and sent to the brig earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to running with an outlaw motorcycle gang and distributing cocaine.

Then-Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason A. Thompson was sentenced in February to a bad conduct discharge, reduction in rank to E-1 and 210 days behind bars, according to Navy court records.

But he had been held in pretrial confinement for 176 days and received credit for time served.

Thompson was charged with “wrongfully actively participating in a criminal gang” known as the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club from December 2015 to May 2018, according to charge sheets.

Delaware in 2014 sued to shut down the gang’s Wilmington clubhouse, which authorities claimed had been “the site of at least 15 shootings — including five homicides — in the past eight years,” according to a government press release.

Club members have also pleaded guilty to distributing meth and running a heroin ring in recent years, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Thompson’s military attorney did not respond to a request for comment submitted though Navy public affairs officers.

He was also convicted for distributing and using cocaine in March and April of 2018, according to records.