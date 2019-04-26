Three sailors stationed at a California Navy base are facing charges for manufacturing and distributing the hallucinogenic drug LSD, according to charge sheets obtained by Navy Times.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Justine Schulz and Aviation Ordnance Airmen Apprentice David Bonilla and Curtis M. Coker are all facing conspiracy charges at Naval Air Station Lemoore, where prosecutors allege the trio introduced and distributed the drug on the base.

Between May and July 2018, Schulz “facilitated the purchase” of the LSD and delivered it to Coker, who was on restriction aboard the base, according to the charge sheets.

Bonilla allegedly escorted an unidentified sailor to the barracks to buy the LSD, according to charge sheets.

As part of a conspiracy to manufacture LSD on the base, Schulz purchased “sour-patch gummy candies” at the base exchange at Coker’s request, according to charge sheets.

Coker is also charged with using LSD on the base in May, according to the charge sheets.

Coker is based at the remote Lemoore base with Strike Fighter Squadron 146, while Bonilla is assigned to another Super Hornet unit there, Strike Fighter Squadron 22.

Schulz is assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 75.

The trio’s military attorneys did not respond to requests for comment sent via a Navy public affairs officer.

Bonilla and Schulz were arraigned in March and April, respectively, while Coker’s arraignment and trial are scheduled to take place next month, according to Navy Region Southwest spokesman Kevin Dixon.

The Navy convicted 45 members for wrongful use, possession and distribution of controlled substances in 2018, according to service data.