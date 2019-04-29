The admiral in charge of the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was fired Saturday, U.S. Southern Command officials confirmed.
Rear Adm. John C. Ring, took command of Joint Task Force-Guantanamo roughly one year ago.
He was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to a SOUTHCOM statement.
The firing came about after the recent completion of a command investigation, according to SOUTHCOM spokesman Jose Ruiz.
Ruiz declined to comment on potential future disciplinary or administrative actions against the admiral.
Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey, the command’s No. 2, has been designated acting commander.
“This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO,” according to the command statement.
Ruiz said Ring’s permanent replacement will be Rear Adm. Timothy Kuehhas, “whose assumption of command will be accelerated.”
Kuehhas currently serves with U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
Ruiz said Ring “was not available for comment” Monday.
The naval flight officer hails from San Diego and his command tours include the aircraft carrier Nimitz, the dock landing ship Comstock and Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 113, according to a Pentagon bio.
