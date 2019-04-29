The admiral in charge of the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was fired Saturday, U.S. Southern Command officials confirmed.

He was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to a SOUTHCOM statement.

The firing came about after the recent completion of a command investigation, according to SOUTHCOM spokesman Jose Ruiz.

Ruiz declined to comment on potential future disciplinary or administrative actions against the admiral.

Guantanamo skipper indicted for lying about affair with dead man’s wife, details of scuffle Capt. John R. Nettleton is accused of misleading investigators, superiors and subordinates regarding the events leading up to a civilian man's 2015 death on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey, the command’s No. 2, has been designated acting commander.

“This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO,” according to the command statement.

Ruiz said Ring’s permanent replacement will be Rear Adm. Timothy Kuehhas, “whose assumption of command will be accelerated.”

Kuehhas currently serves with U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Ruiz said Ring “was not available for comment” Monday.